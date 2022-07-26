Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 188 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

