Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

