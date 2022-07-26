Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.