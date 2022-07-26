Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 77,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its 200-day moving average is $325.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

