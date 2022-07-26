Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

