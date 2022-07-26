Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.00 and its 200 day moving average is $387.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

