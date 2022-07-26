Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.