Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

