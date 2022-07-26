Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.37 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003569 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00125594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

