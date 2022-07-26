LINK Price Reaches $41.70 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. LINK has a total market cap of $257.25 million and approximately $173,083.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for $41.70 or 0.00197568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00031607 BTC.
LINK Coin Profile
LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official website is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling LINK
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.
