Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

