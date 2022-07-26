Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $73.55 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $492,978.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,901,406 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.