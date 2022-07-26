Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $73.55 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $492,978.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,901,406 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
