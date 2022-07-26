Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

