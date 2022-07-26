Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 5,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,997. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

