Loser Coin (LOWB) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $520,136.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Loser Coin Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
