Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,680 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 174,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The company has a market cap of $442.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.94.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.89.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

