Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.