Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.80. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.79. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

