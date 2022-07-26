Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $38.62 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $38,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $139.81. 14,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

