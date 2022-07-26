Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $9.08 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 81.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 130.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276,745 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 77,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,657. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

