Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 520,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,864,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,177. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

