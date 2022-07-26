Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,223. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

