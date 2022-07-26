Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,411,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264,445 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,271. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

