Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

