Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 84,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $427.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 87.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.