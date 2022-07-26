Lympo (LYM) One Day Volume Tops $311,990.00

Lympo (LYM) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $311,990.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

