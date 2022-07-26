Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Position Raised by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises about 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Magnite worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $6,522,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.