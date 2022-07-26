MaidSafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,779.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $149.88 million and $10,779.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.
