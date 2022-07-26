MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $257,607.26 and $256,227.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
