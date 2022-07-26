MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $257,607.26 and $256,227.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.