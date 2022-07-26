Manchester City Fan Token Market Cap Tops $17.16 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $4.89 or 0.00023050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

