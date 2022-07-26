Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

