Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 237,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.