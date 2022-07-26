Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.