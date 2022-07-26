Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,751 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

