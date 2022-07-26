Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,465 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $514.35 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.91 and a 200-day moving average of $564.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.