MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of MarineMax worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.