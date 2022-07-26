Marlin (POND) Trading Up 27.5% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $98.27 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

