Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

