Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

