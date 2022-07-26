Masari Trading Down 37.7% Over Last Week (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $80,493.86 and $193.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,920.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.38 or 0.06569673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00250446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00114416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00710139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00552930 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.