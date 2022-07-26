MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $86.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 5.7 %

MasTec stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.