Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise Price Performance

MTLS stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $757.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materialise by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 176.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Materialise by 231.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

