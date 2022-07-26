Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MTLS stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $757.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
