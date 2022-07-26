Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. 2,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

