Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.4 %

MEC opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Recommended Stories

