McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.83. 76,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

