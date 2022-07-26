Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.07-6.36 EPS.
Medpace Stock Performance
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
