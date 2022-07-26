Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

