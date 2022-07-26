Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 73,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

