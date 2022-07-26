Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

