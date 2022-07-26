Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

